Rabbits have Fermanagh GAA hopping mad

THE Fermanagh senior football team will be facing the likes of Donegal and Armagh in the National League Division Two next season – but a bunch of ravenous rabbits could be their toughest opponents yet.

Lissan – Fermanagh’s county training ground – has been undergoing a major multi-million-pound redevelopment project, with the completion date for the five-phase plan set for 2026.

As part of phase one, the two grass training pitches have been resurfaced and Fermanagh is taking measures to ‘restrict use’ of the playing surface after it was affected by rabbits burrowing on it.

The issue was highlighted in the ‘Safety and Facilities Committee Report’ released at the Fermanagh GAA County Convention on Monday night at the South West College campus in Enniskillen.

“We made the decision this year to have open access to both pitches at Lissan, which had an adverse impact by the end of March,” the report revealed.

“A lot of the grass cover was gone due to overuse, resulting in a poor surface from April onwards, particularly in the run-up to our senior championship.

“This was exacerbated by a pandemic of rabbits digging holes in the pitch.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0