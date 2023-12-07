+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Quinn writes to MLAs
APPEAL... Seán Quinn has now written to all MLAs in the North, alleging the PSNI had failed to investigate reports of “multiple acts of fraud and criminality.”

Quinn writes to MLAs

Posted: 12:20 pm December 7, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FOLLOWING on from his letter to the Oireachtas Justice Committee in Dublin, Seán Quinn has now written to all MLAs in the North, alleging the PSNI had failed to investigate reports of “multiple acts of fraud and criminality.”

Last month Mr Quinn wrote to TDs and senators who are members of the Justice Committee, calling for an investigation into alleged fraud during the take over of his businesses, and asking for his own name to be cleared.

In the letter seen by the Herald, he said he had been compelled to write it as he felt over the past 15 years “an unsubstantiated narrative has developed attempting to place me at the centre of possible criminal activity, financial or otherwise.”

