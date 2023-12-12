Psychologist aims to help hurlers reach their potential

NEW ROLE… Fermanagh’s new sports psychologist Annie Higgins is hoping to give the Erne hurlers the key to success this season.

FERMANAGH’S new sports psychologist feels that the Erne hurlers are leaving ‘no stone unturned’ as they bid to secure promotion back to the Nickey Rackard Cup in 2024.

From Rostrevor, Annie Higgins has established herself as one of the leading lights in the sports psychology industry and she’s teamed up with the Erne hurlers to try and add a new dimension to their game.

Last season, Fermanagh suffered relegation in the league and championship – losing seven games by a single score. The sports psychologist feels that there’s plenty to learn for the Erne players.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition