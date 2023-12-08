+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Poetry collection vividly recalls Enniskillen's past
HAPPY MEMORIES...Kevin Quinn’s new online collection of poetry is called ‘Enniskillen Twenty Poems’.

Poetry collection vividly recalls Enniskillen’s past

Posted: 3:20 pm December 8, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A COLLECTION of poetry has shone a new light on the many characters and places from Enniskillen’s past.

Called ‘Enniskillen Twenty Poems’, the online collection of poetry was written and published recently by Kevin Quinn.

Born and raised in Queen’s Street in Enniskillen, his poems range from ‘The Erne Laundry’ to ‘Mercers’ Window’, but it’s ‘Carol Singers’ that might best evoke Enniskillen of days gone by.

