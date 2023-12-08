Over £300,000 raised from ‘win a house’ draw

THE ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ competition, which was organised by Club Eirne last year, resulted in £378,543.92 raised in profit after rebate, it was revealed at the Fermanagh GAA County Convention.
An in-depth breakdown of the ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ initiative revealed that money raised from tickets bought for the Club Eirne draw resulted in £936,362.32.
