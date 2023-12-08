Over £300,000 raised from ‘win a house’ draw

FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE… Club Eirne chairman Ger Treacy was pleased with the success of the house draw.

THE ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ competition, which was organised by Club Eirne last year, resulted in £378,543.92 raised in profit after rebate, it was revealed at the Fermanagh GAA County Convention.

An in-depth breakdown of the ‘Win a House in Fermanagh’ initiative revealed that money raised from tickets bought for the Club Eirne draw resulted in £936,362.32.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition