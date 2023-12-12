+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Over £1k of clothes stolen in Enniskillen
ON PATROL... The PSNI have said it has increased its patrols as part of Operation Season’s Greetings.

Over £1k of clothes stolen in Enniskillen

Posted: 5:01 pm December 12, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE are investigating a possible link between a shoplifting incidents in Enniskillen and Armagh, in which thousands of pounds worth of clothes were stolen.

On Wednesday, November 29, police received a report that around £1,100 worth of clothing had been stolen from a shop at Quay Pass in the county town.

“Two men were reported to have entered the store separately around 2pm. One of them placed a number of items into a bag before both left in different directions,” said Inspector Tate.

