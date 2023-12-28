Mount Lourdes’ Grace voices local issues at Stormont

Stormont Bound - Mount Lourdes Year 13 student Grace Jackman, who is one of 12 students from across NI selected to give a 5 minute speech in the main Senate room at Stormont In December as part of the SistersIN Women In Leadership Programme. Pictured here with Head of Year, Aidan Convie and School Principal, Sinead Cullen

A PUPIL at Mount Lourdes Grammar School in Enniskillen has urged other young students across the county to ‘speak up and be counted’ in their bid to make Fermanagh a better place for all.

SistersIN – a leadership programme throughout the North – linked up with a number of schools to offer representatives a chance to speak about issues that are affecting them at Stormont.

Mount Lourdes Grammar School student Grace Jackman was chosen for the project and the 16-year-old delivered a passionate and heartfelt speech on behalf of the Enniskillen school.

“I think it’s really important that people of all ages take time to speak up about what matters to them,” explained Ms Jackman, who’s studying her A-Levels at Mount Lourdes Grammar School.

“I spoke about the need for investment for our roads to be improved and also to have a voice on the railway plan, which should connect us to the rest of Northern Ireland.”

