HomeHeadlineMcCartney makes her mark in Europe
ELLIE’S ELATION… Ellie McCartney can’t hide her delight after she qualified for her first European Senior Final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships at Complex Olimpic de Natație Otopeni in Otopeni, Romania.

McCartney makes her mark in Europe

Posted: 5:14 pm December 12, 2023

AS if qualifying for her first European Senior Final wasn’t a good enough achievement, Ellie McCartney was placed as the eighth fastest swimmer in Europe in the 200m IM following a standout weekend of swimming in Romania.

The 18-year-old from Enniskillen was one of 17 Irish swimmers to compete at the 2023 European Aquatics Championships in Otopeni, which attracted the best swimmers from Europe, all bidding for silverware.

Posted: 5:14 pm December 12, 2023
