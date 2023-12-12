McCartney makes her mark in Europe

ELLIE’S ELATION… Ellie McCartney can’t hide her delight after she qualified for her first European Senior Final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships at Complex Olimpic de Natație Otopeni in Otopeni, Romania.

AS if qualifying for her first European Senior Final wasn’t a good enough achievement, Ellie McCartney was placed as the eighth fastest swimmer in Europe in the 200m IM following a standout weekend of swimming in Romania.

The 18-year-old from Enniskillen was one of 17 Irish swimmers to compete at the 2023 European Aquatics Championships in Otopeni, which attracted the best swimmers from Europe, all bidding for silverware.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition