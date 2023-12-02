Man arrested in connection with Enniskillen graffiti

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage in connection to a graffiti incident beside the memorial to those who died in Enniskillen bomb, which appeared last week.

The man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear and possession of class B drugs.

He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates on 18 December.







The charges follow incidents of graffiti in the Enniskillen area in the past week. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.