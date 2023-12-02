+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan arrested in connection with Enniskillen graffiti

Man arrested in connection with Enniskillen graffiti

Posted: 12:43 pm December 2, 2023

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage in connection to a graffiti incident beside the memorial to those who died in Enniskillen bomb, which appeared last week.

The man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear and possession of class B drugs.

He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates on 18 December.

The charges follow incidents of graffiti in the Enniskillen area in the past week. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Related posts:

Search for man missing from custody in Enniskillen Man who escaped custody in Enniskillen found Man arrested in connection with Fermanagh burglaries

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:43 pm December 2, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA