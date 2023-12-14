Lakeland Forum hours set to be extended

A report was commissioned by the Council on the weekend opening hours of Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen as well as the leisure centres in Lisnaskea and Irvinestown.

THE LAKELAND Forum in Enniskillen is to see its opening hours extended in the new year.

As part of a review by the local Council, the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown and the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea are also to have their current opening hours revised.

Starting from January 2nd the new hours, which will be published soon by the Council, the change is expected to see the opening of the Forum opening earlier on Sundays,opening from 10am to 5pm, rather than 2pm to 5.30pm.

It is expected the Castle Park and Bawnacre centres, which are both closed on Sundays, will be opening half an hour earlier on Saturdays.

