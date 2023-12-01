Kettyle’s beef is always a cut above the rest

WHEN you’re supplying beef and meat on a weekly basis to the likes of famous chefs Gordon Ramsey and Michael Deane, you know you must be doing something right.

Since 2004, Kettyle Irish Foods, established by Lisnaskea farmer Maurice Kettyle, has become a leading force in the supplying of high-end beef to some of the top restaurants, hotels and eateries in Europe.

The business, which is based in Manderwood Business Park, recently opened its doors to the Herald to give an exclusive insight into how a Fermanagh business has became such a leading force in the industry.

