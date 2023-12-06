+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TIME FOR A CHANGE… Ryan Jones is one of a number of players who are stepping away from the Fermanagh inter-county panel ahead of the upcoming season.

Jones links up with Leitrim

Posted: 8:53 am December 6, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

RYAN Jones says he’s relishing the ‘great opportunity’ to become the new coach of the Leitrim under-20s, where he’ll be linking up with former Mayo star Andy Moran and ex-Cavan manager Mickey Graham.

Last week, Fermanagh GAA confirmed that Jones – alongside his brother Conall (Jones) and Roslea’s Seán Quigley – have stepped away from inter-county duty due to ‘work and travel commitments’.

