+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHuge turnout at Sports Hall Athletics Championships
HAVING FUN… Erie, Lexi, Caoimhe and Ava from St Kevin's College are all smiles at the Fermanagh Secondary Schools Sports Hall Athletics Championships.

Huge turnout at Sports Hall Athletics Championships

Posted: 2:34 pm December 1, 2023

OVER 200 athletes took part in the well-attended and hugely popular Fermanagh Secondary Schools Sports Hall Athletics Championships at the Lakeland Forum on Friday.

The event was organised by Nicola Canavan from St Fanchea’s College and the BTEC Sport students at the school organised and officiated at the athletics extravaganza.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Bridge gymnasts show how it’s done in Belfast Glasgow glory for Clements ‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:34 pm December 1, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA