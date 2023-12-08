Germany calling for Fermanagh’s Magee

SEAN Magee is one of Fermanagh’s most talented musicians and performers and he’s set to showcase his talents to the German public in the new year.

Enniskillen’s Magee – who now lives in Trillick – recently confirmed that’s going to headline a major show at the Ratskellar pub in Bochum in Germany on Saturday, January 20 2024.

After confirming his upcoming gig, Magee said he’s looking forward to the ‘brilliant night’ at the popular establishment in Germany.

“Previous gigs here (in Ratskellar, Bochum) have been crazy, so I can’t wait to get back,” said the former All-Ireland Fleadh winner.

Magee – who headlined a big gig at Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen on Saturday – is set to perform at a special concert at St Davog’s Aghyaran GAA club on December 22.

Earlier this year, he launched his own version of ‘Tippin’ It Up To Nancy’, a song which was written and produced by Irish folk legend Christy Moore in 1975.

Magee also released a music video to go along with the new song, featuring Donagh man Patrick Treacy playing the banjo

