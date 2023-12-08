+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGermany calling for Fermanagh’s Magee
Multi Instrumentalist and All Ireland Fiddle Champion, Sean Magee. JasMc1

Germany calling for Fermanagh’s Magee

Posted: 2:26 pm December 8, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

SEAN Magee is one of Fermanagh’s most talented musicians and performers and he’s set to showcase his talents to the German public in the new year.
Enniskillen’s Magee – who now lives in Trillick – recently confirmed that’s going to headline a major show at the Ratskellar pub in Bochum in Germany on Saturday, January 20 2024.
After confirming his upcoming gig, Magee said he’s looking forward to the ‘brilliant night’ at the popular establishment in Germany.
“Previous gigs here (in Ratskellar, Bochum) have been crazy, so I can’t wait to get back,” said the former All-Ireland Fleadh winner.
Magee – who headlined a big gig at Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen on Saturday – is set to perform at a special concert at St Davog’s Aghyaran GAA club on December 22.
Earlier this year, he launched his own version of ‘Tippin’ It Up To Nancy’, a song which was written and produced by Irish folk legend Christy Moore in 1975.
Magee also released a music video to go along with the new song, featuring Donagh man Patrick Treacy playing the banjo

Related posts:

Gabriel keeps traditional flame alive with new album Belcoo singer Sinéad needs your votes! Christmas cheer is alive and well at Charlie’s Bar

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:26 pm December 8, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA