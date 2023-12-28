+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FESTIVE LADIES... Emma Rowan, Aisling McCann, Aravon McCann, Amanda Boyd, Lucia Jackman, Denise Kavanagh and Martina Comac get ready to run at the Lakeland Forum in the 2023 Christmas Park Run.

GALLERY: Festive cheer at Enniskillen Park Run

Posted: 3:05 pm December 28, 2023

A LARGE crowd turned out to the Lakeland Forum on Saturday, December 23, for the final Park Run in Enniskillen of the year.

The Christmas-themed run was an extra special milestone for Patricia Hutchison who took part and completed her 100th event.

Check out our gallery of pictures below!

