Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness

ON THE MEND...Newtownbutler priest Fr Gary Donegan is recovering from serious eye surgery.

FR GARY Donegan has paid tribute to the many people who have “rallied around” him after he recently underwent serious eye surgery.

Originally from Newtownbutler, the Ardoyne-based cleric, pictured below, had an operation to restore the sight in his right eye after losing his vision a few weeks ago when a bleed to it caused extensive damage.

