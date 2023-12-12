Fr Brian’s book brings a ‘little hope’ this Christmas

SPECIAL GUEST: John and Venessa McBrien welcome Fr Brian to the book signing at McBrien's newsagents, Lisnaskea.

FR Brian D’Arcy has said he ‘can’t believe’ the reaction he has received from people on both sides of the border following the release of his new book.

‘The Best of Brian’ – which was published by Red Stripe Press – is a collection of Fr D’Arcy’s articles and excerpts from his previous 16 books and his weekly column in the Sunday World.

Since the release, the Fermanagh cleric has been signing copies of his new book right across the country and he’s been amazed with the reaction he has received from the local public.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition