Fermanagh man elected Chairman of Gael Linn Board

A FERMANAGH man, now living in Magherafelt, has been elected the new Chairperson of Gael Linn.

Mr Wayne McPhilomey (MacFeilimí) was elected at Gael Linn’s recent Board meeting and succeeds Pádhraic Ó Ciardha who had completed five successful years in the role.

Founded in 1953, Gael Linn is a national organisation whose principal aim is to foster and promote the Irish language and its heritage as a living language and as an expression of identity at policy and community levels.

