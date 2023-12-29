+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man elected Chairman of Gael Linn Board
ONBOARD.. Wayne McPhilomey (MacFeilimí) has been elected the new Chairperson of Gael Linn.

Fermanagh man elected Chairman of Gael Linn Board

Posted: 10:04 am December 29, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH man, now living in Magherafelt, has been elected the new Chairperson of Gael Linn.

Mr Wayne McPhilomey (MacFeilimí) was elected at Gael Linn’s recent Board meeting and succeeds Pádhraic Ó Ciardha who had completed five successful years in the role.

Founded in 1953, Gael Linn is a national organisation whose principal aim is to foster and promote the Irish language and its heritage as a living language and as an expression of identity at policy and community levels.

