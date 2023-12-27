+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fears SWAH could lose acute status
TIME FOR A CHANGE...It has emerged the Western Trust has been discussing changing the name of the South West Acute Hospital.

Fears SWAH could lose acute status

Posted: 4:26 pm December 27, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

CONCERN is growing that the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) could lose its ‘acute’ status, after it emerged the Western Trust is considering changing the name of the hospital.

Recently released minutes from a meeting of the SWAH Strategic Development Group – which was set up by the Trust to oversee the future development of the Enniskillen hospital – have revealed Trust heads met during the summer where they discussed the name of the hospital and what the term ‘acute’ actually means.

