Enniskillen Light Operatic rocks the Ardhowen

ENNISKILLEN Light Operatic (ELO) is rocking the Ardhowen this week with its production of a one of the most popular musicals of recent years.

Following a hugely successful production of the Little Mermaid last year, ELO has returned this year with School of Rock, the first time the troupe has staged an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The run opened on November 30th and will be continue until this weekend, December 9th.

Based on the popular film staring Jack Black, Odhran Sweeney will be stepping into the role of Black’s character, Dewey Finn, while Cara Murphy takes on the role of Zoe Mooneyham, with Oisin Murphy as Freddy Hamilton, and Nadia Stenson as school principal Rosalie.

Supported by a stellar cast, made up of both experienced ELO veterans and new talent following a large intake of new members, the production is shaping up to be a show to remember.

To book your place in the audience visit www.ardhowen.com

You can also find out more on the ELO’s new Facebook page. Sadly, after being ‘hacked’ a number of months ago, the ELO have had to create a new page which can be found by searching ‘Enniskillen Light Operatic – ELO’.