Devenish College’s video pulls at the heartstrings

THE goodwill just keeps on coming in Fermanagh as following the huge success of the Christmas video by Charlie’s Bar, Devenish College in Enniskillen has made its own heartwarming version.

A short film made by the school’s Year 9 girls illustrates the loneliness some students feel at this time of year and reminds everyone that a little kindness can go a long way.

The video shows a young student constantly being ignored by her classmates until she misplaces her mobile phone and other pupils find it. After returning the phone to the girl, the other students invite her to join them and before long they are chatting happily.

Throughout the short film Keane’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ plays poignantly in the background, and it closes with the words: “This Christmas, and always … Be kind and inclusive to everyone.”

The college’s video got a big reaction on social media, getting 4.5k likes on Facebook so far and receiving comments such as: “Yet another wonderful storyline coming from Enniskillen. Well done everyone.”

Along with the video, Devenish College posted on their Facebook page how the touching Christmas advert by Charlie’s Bar had struck a chord in the community.

“It depicted the loneliness often experienced by some at Christmas and juxtaposed it with one of humanity’s greatest attributes – the ability to reach out, to make connections, to be kind,” the college’s Facebook post read.

“These attributes are epitomised in the commercial’s final quote, attributed to W.B. Yeats: ‘There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met.’

“Christmas is a beautiful time of year to reflect upon hope, gratitude, and acts of goodwill. It is an opportune time to think about our compassion toward, and acceptance of, each other. It also encourages us to recognise loneliness and pain and to put inclusivity and empathy into practice.

“We hope you enjoy our Year 9 girls’ dramatisation of these very attributes. On behalf of Devenish College, we wish everyone a happy and loving Christmas.”

The video can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/oJq0-qIh4w/.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007