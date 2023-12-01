+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineDavid vrooms across Himalayas for charity
TOUGH TASK...David Donaldson during the Ride to Everest Challenge.

David vrooms across Himalayas for charity

Posted: 2:32 pm December 1, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A PEAK performance in the mountain’s by Enniskillen’s own motorcycle man, David Donaldson, has seen a phenomenal £29,000 raised for charity.

David, who owns local business LE Graphics, has just completed a mammoth bike ride from Kathmandu in Nepal to Mount Everest base camp in Tibet.

“I suppose the highlight was getting to Everest base camp – just being there, seeing it and spending the night there was incredible,” said David before adding that the trip was not without its obstacles.

