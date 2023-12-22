Cross-border support for A4 road upgrade

GOOD MOVE...Sinn Féin Councillor Anthony Feely is in support of the ‘N16/A4 Cross-County Lobby Group’ being reinstated.

A LEITRIM County Councillor is pushing to reform an inter-county lobby group to help upgrade the A4 from Belcoo to Enniskillen.

Fine Gael Councillor for Manorhamilton, Seán McDermott, is putting a motion to Leitrim County Council to bring back the ‘N16/A4 Cross-County Lobby Group’, which includes Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim and Sligo. It was first set up in 2008 and lasted for five years.

