Cross-border support for A4 road upgrade
GOOD MOVE...Sinn Féin Councillor Anthony Feely is in support of the ‘N16/A4 Cross-County Lobby Group’ being reinstated.

Cross-border support for A4 road upgrade

Posted: 10:02 am December 22, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A LEITRIM County Councillor is pushing to reform an inter-county lobby group to help upgrade the A4 from Belcoo to Enniskillen.

Fine Gael Councillor for Manorhamilton, Seán McDermott, is putting a motion to Leitrim County Council to bring back the ‘N16/A4 Cross-County Lobby Group’, which includes Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim and Sligo. It was first set up in 2008 and lasted for five years.

