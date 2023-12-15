+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCouncil’s poverty officer says ‘help is out there’
CONCERN... Deirdre O’Connor, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s first-ever poverty officer.

Council’s poverty officer says ‘help is out there’

Posted: 2:52 pm December 15, 2023

DEIRDRE O’Connor became the first-ever Poverty Officer for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in August 2022, just as the cost of living crisis was beginning to come to a head.

“I started in this job at a time when more-and-more local people were starting to find it increasingly difficult to cope; costs were rising, and people were getting less and less from their wage.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Severfield opens its new training facility Top award for Derrylin’s Encirc UPDATE: One fatality following Lisbellaw road crash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:52 pm December 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA