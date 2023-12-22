+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Clogher bishops call for peace in Christmas message

Clogher bishops call for peace in Christmas message

Posted: 12:48 pm December 22, 2023

THE BISHOPS of Clogher have used their annual joint Christmas message this year to call for peace on Earth.
Referring to the much-loved carol ‘It Came Upon A Midnight Clear’ by Edmund Sears, Bishop Ian Ellis of the Church of Ireland and Bishop Larry Duffy of the Catholic Church said the “hymn has a timely message for our us amidst the conflicts in Israel and Gaza and in the Ukraine.”
“Also at a time of climate emergency, the song of ‘angels bending near the earth’ calls us to live more harmoniously with creation,” they said.
Calling for an end to human strife and praying for peace, the bishops said, “As we move into an unknown, uncertain, and unpredictable New Year, peace is the gift that we most need.”

