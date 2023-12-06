Christmas tractor run to return to town

SANTA TRACTOR… Santa Andrew Forde with Mia ready to spread plenty of Christmas cheer at the Christmas Lights Tractor Run during the Enniskillen Christmas Lights Tractor Run.

THE popular and well-attended Christmas Lights Tractor Run is once again going to return to Enniskillen, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for a potentially life-saving organisation.

Over the past two years, the tractor run in the town has raised over £14,500 for the Air Ambulance NI – a registered charity which operates across the North.

This year’s Enniskillen Christmas Lights Tractor Run is set to take place on Saturday, December 9, at 7pm. The route starts off at Stuart’s Car Park.

