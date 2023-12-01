Christmas carols concert to return to Enniskillen

SOME of Enniskillen’s top choirs are set to collaborate for a special night of singing, carols and Christmas cheer at St Michael’s Parish Church next month.

On Sunday, December 17, Sharon Kelly is once again set to lead the ‘Night of Christmas Magic’ at St Michael’s Church, with all proceeds raised on the night going towards the Aisling Centre – which provides help and support to mental health suffers from across Fermanagh.

Under the direction of Clare Gunn, the senior choir at St Michael’s Parish Church will perform a number of Christmas carols.

St Michael’s Vigil Choir, a youth choir representing local schools in Enniskillen and a children’s liturgy group are all scheduled to perform on the night.

The Musical Director, Sharon Kelly, is looking forward to the upcoming event.

“Last year was a huge success and a sell out,” she said proudly, “we raised £4,300 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“We are hoping this year we can also raise a substantial amount for our charity.”

Tickets will be on sale from the St Michael’s Parish Office, Rooney’s Eurospar and Dunnes Stores from early December.

