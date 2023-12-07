+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Charlie's Bar viral video sparks new fundraising drive
GOOD CAUSE...Una Burns, bar manager of Charlie’s Bar, Siobhan Casey, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Age NI, and Sarah Thompson (right), founder of embroidery company, Ted and Stitch.

Charlie’s Bar viral video sparks new fundraising drive

Posted: 10:10 am December 7, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

AFTER their Christmas video gained global attention, Charlie’s Bar is now doing a fundraising campaign to raise money for the elderly at this time of year.

The popular pub in Enniskillen is building on its Christmas advert, which became a viral sensation last week, by setting up a GoFundMe page and selling merchandise to generate funds for Age NI and the South West Age Partnership (SWAP).

Called the ‘Charlie’s Bar Christmas Kindness Fundraiser’, the fundraising campaign hopes to bring “light and warmth to those who need it most.”

