Caitlin's light will continue to burn in Mount Lourdes
AWARDS... Ellen Conlon and Kyra Duffy receive the Sr Eucharia Cup for best overall performance in GCSE from guest speaker Louise Cheshire and principal Sinead Cullen.

Caitlin’s light will continue to burn in Mount Lourdes

Posted: 12:30 pm December 21, 2023

THE MOUNT Lourdes community came together recently to mark the achievements of its pupils over the past year.

A chance to mark the success of the students, in all aspects of school life, the annual prize-giving event was a chance for the school to show their pride in the pupils, and to thank their parents and families for their support throughout the year.

Among those presenting awards at the ceremony were Rosemary and Bob Hogg, parents of the late Caitlin Hogg who passed away last December.

