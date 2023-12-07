+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HELPING HAND… Fermanagh GAA County Treasurer Sean Burns called on more financial support from Croke Park.

Burns calls on more Croke Park support

Posted: 2:40 pm December 7, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH GAA County Treasurer Sean Burns has called on Croke Park to ‘address the imbalances’ which exist around the amount of money that the GAA gives to the various counties across the island of Ireland.

At the Fermanagh GAA County Convention on Monday night, the Erne county revealed that they’d received £480,389 from Croke Park in 2023.

That was an increase of £187,030 from the £293,359 which Fermanagh GAA received in 2022, but the Fermanagh County Treasurer feels that the GAA have a long way to go to ensure there’s a level playing field.

