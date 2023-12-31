BREAKING NEWS: Bonner linked to Erne Gaels job

SPECULATION... Former Donegal manager Declan Bonner has been linked with the Erne Gaels Belleek job.

THE Herald understands that former Donegal inter-county team boss Declan Bonner is one of the frontrunners for the position of Erne Gaels senior team manager.

Bonner – who won an All-Ireland title as a player with Donegal in 1992 – recently guided his home club Na Rossa to the Donegal Junior Football Championship title.

Fermanagh’s Lisnaskea Emmett’s knocked Na Rossa out of the Ulster Championship and the former Donegal manager was left fuming with what he alleged was ‘disgraceful refereeing’.

Bonner, aged 56, stepped down from the Donegal helm in July 2022, after leading the county to the Ulster Senior Football Championship title in 2018 and 2019.

The Erne Gaels hotseat has been vacant since early November, after Seamus Ryder stepped down from his role following the Fermanagh Senior Football Championship Final.

