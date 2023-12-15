Bonus point win for Royal

TOUCH DOWN… Cameron Smith crosses the line to score the first try for Enniskillen Royal.

ENNISKILLEN Royal Grammar School progressed to the knockout stages of the Schools’ Cup on Saturday following a bonus point win over Omagh Academy.

Enniskillen started the game in slightly sluggish fashion, giving away an early penalty which allowed Omagh the opportunity to kick to the corner and deploy their strong driving maul.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition