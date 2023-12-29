Baldwin braced for Breffni opener

BIG GAME… Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin is hoping his players will give a good account of themselves against Cavan in the opening round of the Conor McGurk Cup on Tuesday night.

FERMANAGH hurling manager Joe Baldwin says he’s expecting a very ‘tight game’ against Cavan in the opening round of the Conor McGurk Cup on Tuesday night.

The Conor McGurk Cup is a subsidiary competition, with the nine Ulster counties, Queen’s University and Ulster University, and Louth, all competing for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

Fermanagh’s scheduled to kick off their campaign against Cavan on Tuesday in Kingspan Breffni Park and Baldwin’s relishing the opportunity.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition