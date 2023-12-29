+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Baldwin braced for Breffni opener
BIG GAME… Fermanagh hurling manager Joe Baldwin is hoping his players will give a good account of themselves against Cavan in the opening round of the Conor McGurk Cup on Tuesday night.

Baldwin braced for Breffni opener

Posted: 10:12 am December 29, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH hurling manager Joe Baldwin says he’s expecting a very ‘tight game’ against Cavan in the opening round of the Conor McGurk Cup on Tuesday night.

The Conor McGurk Cup is a subsidiary competition, with the nine Ulster counties, Queen’s University and Ulster University, and Louth, all competing for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

Fermanagh’s scheduled to kick off their campaign against Cavan on Tuesday in Kingspan Breffni Park and Baldwin’s relishing the opportunity.

