Witness appeal for Belfast Road collision

Posted: 2:42 pm November 16, 2023

POLICE are appealing for witnesses in relation to a Road Traffic Collision which occurred on the Belfast Road, Enniskillen near to the Killyhevlin Hotel yesterday on November 15 at approximately 0800 hours.

If anyone witnessed this collision or has DASH cam footage of this can they please contact 101 quoting reference 202 of 15/11/2023.

Posted: 2:42 pm November 16, 2023
