‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey

BIG TEST… Lisnaskea goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey is urging his teammates to put in a massive performance against Arva.

LISNASKEA goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey knows that his side is going to be up against it when they take on the fancied Arva in Saturday’s Ulster Junior Football Championship semi-final, but it’s a challenge that the Emmett’s shot-stopper and his teammates are relishing.

“A lot of people might see us as underdogs and that might be good for us as teams mightn’t show us the respect that they would show to teams from other counties,” said the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

