Headline'Underdogs' tag suits 'Skea, says McCaffrey
BIG TEST… Lisnaskea goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey is urging his teammates to put in a massive performance against Arva.

‘Underdogs’ tag suits ’Skea, says McCaffrey

Posted: 3:55 pm November 16, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

LISNASKEA goalkeeper Ethan McCaffrey knows that his side is going to be up against it when they take on the fancied Arva in Saturday’s Ulster Junior Football Championship semi-final, but it’s a challenge that the Emmett’s shot-stopper and his teammates are relishing.

“A lot of people might see us as underdogs and that might be good for us as teams mightn’t show us the respect that they would show to teams from other counties,” said the 20-year-old goalkeeper.

Posted: 3:55 pm November 16, 2023
