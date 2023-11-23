Traffic wardens set for Enniskillen street return

ON THE PROWL...From December 7, traffic wardens in Enniskillen will have the power to hand out tickets to vehicle owners who are illegally parked.

CAR parkers in Enniskillen beware as the ‘red coats’ are coming back to town with a full licence to ticket.

On December 7, the free parking enjoyed by many over the past two years comes to an end with the traffic wardens – and their red coats –being given the green light to write up any vehicle that falls foul of the new restrictions provided through an Environmental Improvement Scheme.

The streets affected are Belmore Street, Church Street, Darling Street, East Bridge Street, Halls Lane, High Street, Paget Square, Regal Pass, Townhall Street and Wesley Street with the punishment for offenders being a £90 fine – reduced to £45 if paid within a fortnight.

