+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTraffic wardens set for Enniskillen street return
ON THE PROWL...From December 7, traffic wardens in Enniskillen will have the power to hand out tickets to vehicle owners who are illegally parked.

Traffic wardens set for Enniskillen street return

Posted: 12:55 pm November 23, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

CAR parkers in Enniskillen beware as the ‘red coats’ are coming back to town with a full licence to ticket.

On December 7, the free parking enjoyed by many over the past two years comes to an end with the traffic wardens – and their red coats –being given the green light to write up any vehicle that falls foul of the new restrictions provided through an Environmental Improvement Scheme.

The streets affected are Belmore Street, Church Street, Darling Street, East Bridge Street, Halls Lane, High Street, Paget Square, Regal Pass, Townhall Street and Wesley Street with the punishment for offenders being a £90 fine – reduced to £45 if paid within a fortnight.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fears child could be killed outside Enniskillen school Darragh dedicates Fermanagh Herald award to Share team Enniskillen library closed this week for maintenance

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:55 pm November 23, 2023
Watch out… over 4,800 parking fines issued in 2017!

Drivers in Enniskillen have been hit hard again by tickets.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA