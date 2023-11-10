Tracey Brothers claims top gong

FERMANAGH business Tracey Brothers claimed a major accolade at the Construction Employers Federations Awards following the completion of a major redevelopment project on a Belfast establishment.

The Derrygonnelly Road-based construction firm was tasked with carrying out the works on the Cardinal Newman Library Building at St Mary’s University College in Belfast.

Following completion, the redevelopment project was named as ‘Fit-Out Project of the Year’ at the Construction Employers Federation Awards.

As part of the project, the new library, which previously occupied two stories of a three-story building, was extended down to the ground floor.

Alongside the development to the exterior of the building, the stairwells and entrances were also improved, making the space more accessible and modern for the users.

Contracts Manager Peter Maguire, Site Manager Gerry O’Hara, Quantity Surveyor David Somerville and Construction Management Trainee Rían McGovern led the project at the Belfast campus.

Estates Manager, Gary Murphy, was delighted to pick up the award following an extensive development project at the Belfast campus.

“We have been very satisfied with the level of consultation and advice provided by both consultant and contractor teams throughout,” he said proudly.

“The result has been a project delivered to a very high quality that meets and exceeds the needs of our staff and students.”

St Mary’s University College also paid a special tribute to the Fermanagh business following the Construction Employers Federation Awards.

“The Project Team from the client’s perspective worked very positively together as the project completed on time, within budget and to a high build quality,” said a spokesperson.

“There was a clear collaborative attitude throughout, focused on meeting the client’s strategic aims and objectives.

“The intuitive response of the end user to the project when it opened for use was testament to the bespoke and appropriate design produced by the consultant team and its translation into the built form.”

Tracey Brothers is certainly no strangers to winning awards. The construction firm picked up a host of accolades lat year following the completion of the award-winning South West College campus in Enniskillen.

