Town march into next round of Junior Cup
SCORER... Duwayne McManus celebrates after he scored a goal against Magherafelt Sky Blues.

Town march into next round of Junior Cup

Posted: 9:18 am November 23, 2023

ENNISKILLEN Town steamrolled into the Junior Cup last 32 with another wide margin win despite having trailed against Magherafelt Sky Blues at St Michael’s Pavilion.

It was another emphatic final scoreline for Rory Judge’s side following 11-0 and 8-0 home victories in their first two rounds, though that belied the reality of Saturday’s contest.

Odhran Madden in fact put the visitors ahead and they’d rue two missed one-on-one chances before Town rapidly rattled in three before half-time through Duwayne McManus’ double and a Frank Wallace header.

Their firepower then shone through with another spurt of goals before the hour as Conall Quinn netted twice either side of Wallace’s second, and Cathal Beacom added a late seventh.

