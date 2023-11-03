Teemore ready to tackle physical Liatroim challenge

READY FOR ACTION...Teemore manager Tony Collins hopes his players express themselves and play to their potential this weekend against Liatroim.

By Patrick Quigley and Katrina Brennan

IT has been a while but this weekend Teemore will embark on the Ulster Club journey once again. Down champions Liatroim provide the opposition and Shamrocks’ manager Tony Collins is expecting a stern test;

“I’ve seen the (Down) final and they’re quite physical and quite big, they have a big, strong unit.

Advertisement

“It was a tough, tough battle to get through in the final against Rostrevor. They’re littered with physically big players and they play a very defensive system. There are four McCrickard fellas, two brothers, and two cousins as well. Some talented players, and a nice mix of experience and youth too – actually quite similar to what Teemore has – so it’ll be an interesting affair,” anticipates Collins.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/