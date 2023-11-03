+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Teemore ready to tackle physical Liatroim challenge
READY FOR ACTION...Teemore manager Tony Collins hopes his players express themselves and play to their potential this weekend against Liatroim.

Teemore ready to tackle physical Liatroim challenge

Posted: 2:41 pm November 3, 2023

By Patrick Quigley and Katrina Brennan

IT has been a while but this weekend Teemore will embark on the Ulster Club journey once again. Down champions Liatroim provide the opposition and Shamrocks’ manager Tony Collins is expecting a stern test;

“I’ve seen the (Down) final and they’re quite physical and quite big, they have a big, strong unit.

“It was a tough, tough battle to get through in the final against Rostrevor. They’re littered with physically big players and they play a very defensive system. There are four McCrickard fellas, two brothers, and two cousins as well. Some talented players, and a nice mix of experience and youth too – actually quite similar to what Teemore has – so it’ll be an interesting affair,” anticipates Collins.

