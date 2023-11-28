+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SEMI SECURED... St Aidan's Derrylin secured their place in the Ulster Schools' Under-16.5 MacCormack Cup semi-final with victory over Buncrana today in Clogher.

St Aidan’s secures semi-final spot

Posted: 9:05 pm November 28, 2023
TWO first half goals from Dan O’Connor set St Aidan’s Derrylin on their way to an impressive quarter-final win over Buncrana in the Ulster Schools’ Under-16.5 MacCormack Cup today in Clogher. 
 
Three further goals in the second half from Tomas Cathcart, Eoin McTernan and Ronan Fitzpatrick helped St Aidan’s to a 5-08 to 3-06 victory.

