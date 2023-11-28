St Aidan’s secures semi-final spot

TWO first half goals from Dan O’Connor set St Aidan’s Derrylin on their way to an impressive quarter-final win over Buncrana in the Ulster Schools’ Under-16.5 MacCormack Cup today in Clogher.
Three further goals in the second half from Tomas Cathcart, Eoin McTernan and Ronan Fitzpatrick helped St Aidan’s to a 5-08 to 3-06 victory.
Posted: 9:05 pm November 28, 2023