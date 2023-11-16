Signs were there that iconic tree could fall

The iconic tree at Rusheen Park, Garrison that overlooks Lough Melvin, was blown over by Storm Debi. Pic: Michelle Duffy

THE signs were already there that the legendary Rusheen Park tree was on its last legs, says a Garrison artist who made the ash tree famous.

Storm Debi hit Ireland earlier this week and while Fermanagh did not get weather as bad as other counties on the island got, the winds still left their mark.

The Rusheen Park tree at Garrison which overlooked Lough Melvin fell victim to the storm as it toppled over.

