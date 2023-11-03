Row in Council meeting over dual-language signage

AN Ulster Unionist member of the Council has accused Sinn Féin of trying to suppress information around the Dual Language Signage policy by calling for an abbreviated version of the monthly report showing which roads were considered and approved or refused.

Previously some members expressed concern around the policy allowing an application to be made by road residents or a councillor, which led to this detail being included at the monthly reports along with costs.

Director of Community and Wellbeing John Boyle pointed to the total expenditure since the inception of the policy is approximately £240,000 to date.

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Anthony Feely proposed the recommendations adding: “I’m glad to see a road in my own area has gone through.”

This was seconded by party colleague, Councillor Tommy Maguire, however, Ulster Unionist Councillor John McClaughry repeated previous concerns over the scheme.

He said: “We have a road proposed by a councillor and absolutely none of the residents were in favour which again shows there is no interaction on occasions. The uptake here is very poor and shows that this just isn’t a priority for a lot of constituents within our Council area. My party will be opposing this as it doesn’t meet our 50 per cent threshold.”

Councillor Maguire stated: “I was hoping we were going to avoid this repetition of the same phrase every month. It’s beginning to wear thin. Councillors are not accepting the democratic wishes of the chamber which was to accept the adopted policy. We are all reminded that whether we like decisions or not, once they have gone through the democratic process we have to abide by them and they are effectively the policy of this Council, regardless of individuals or party groupings that don’t wish to comply.”

Mr McClaughry told members: “I find this quite disturbing. This is basically trying to suppress information from the electorate and other councillors. I find if we are really worried about the costs of carrying out a survey on a road in which nobody wished to have dual language signs erected – that’s nobody – would be substantially more I believe than the preparation of a report. It’s quite contrary to any policy of this Council to suppress information from the electorate.”