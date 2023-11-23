+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Rooney's 'humbled' by support following arson attack
ARSON ATTACK… There has been an outpouring of support for popular family business Rooney’s Eurospar in Enniskillen following the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

Rooney’s ‘humbled’ by support following arson attack

Posted: 9:25 am November 23, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE has been an outpouring of support for the family and staff of Rooney’s Eurospar in Enniskillen following a shocking arson attack on the business this week.

At around 3am on Monday (November 20) police received a report of a man approaching the busy family-run shop on the Cornagrade Road and smashing its front window. The man lit a device and threw it inside.

“Luckily, officers attended and managed to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused,” said Detective Sergeant Reid.

“The man then made off in the direction of Kilmacormick Road/Avenue.

“He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black bottoms and black shoes.”

