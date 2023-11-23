Rooney’s ‘humbled’ by support following arson attack

ARSON ATTACK… There has been an outpouring of support for popular family business Rooney’s Eurospar in Enniskillen following the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

THERE has been an outpouring of support for the family and staff of Rooney’s Eurospar in Enniskillen following a shocking arson attack on the business this week.

At around 3am on Monday (November 20) police received a report of a man approaching the busy family-run shop on the Cornagrade Road and smashing its front window. The man lit a device and threw it inside.

“Luckily, officers attended and managed to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused,” said Detective Sergeant Reid.

Advertisement

“The man then made off in the direction of Kilmacormick Road/Avenue.

“He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black bottoms and black shoes.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition