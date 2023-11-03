+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DESTINATION DONEGAL… Lisnaskea manager John Reihill is confident his team will perform well against Na Rossa in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Reihill ready for ‘difficult’ Ulster opener

Posted: 2:32 pm November 3, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

‘WE’RE going to give it a go,’ says Lisnaskea boss John Reihill as the Emmett’s prepare to enter the Ulster Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Following a comprehensive 19-point win over Aghadrumsee in the Fermanagh Junior Football Championship Final, confidence is high in the Lisnaskea camp and Reihill wants his side to take a big step in Ulster.

“This is all new for the club and from a football point of view, it’s very exciting for them,” said Reihill, who is in his second year in charge of the ’Skea men.

