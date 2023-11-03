Reihill ready for ‘difficult’ Ulster opener

DESTINATION DONEGAL… Lisnaskea manager John Reihill is confident his team will perform well against Na Rossa in Letterkenny on Saturday.

‘WE’RE going to give it a go,’ says Lisnaskea boss John Reihill as the Emmett’s prepare to enter the Ulster Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Following a comprehensive 19-point win over Aghadrumsee in the Fermanagh Junior Football Championship Final, confidence is high in the Lisnaskea camp and Reihill wants his side to take a big step in Ulster.

“This is all new for the club and from a football point of view, it’s very exciting for them,” said Reihill, who is in his second year in charge of the ’Skea men.

