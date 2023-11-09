+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GOOD ATTITUDE … Lisnaskea manager John Reihill was full of praise for his players after Saturday’s win over Na Rossa.

Reihill praises team’s character

Posted: 8:46 am November 9, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

LISNASKEA manager John Reihill praised his team’s character and resolve after the Emmetts staged a spirited comeback in O’Donnell Park on Saturday to book their spot in an Ulster Championship semi-final.

Played in Letterkenny, the Fermanagh champions found themselves six points down to Na Rossa midway through the third quarter, but the Emmett’s fought back and midfielder Conor Clarke clinched the winner.

Reihill, who’s in his second year in charge of Lisnaskea, was full of praise for his players.

“(Mental strength) is a big part of the game. To have that resilience and will to win in you, will get you through a lot of games,” reflected the Emmett’s manager.

