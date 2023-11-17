+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineQuinn asks Oireachtas for fraud investigation
Seán Quinn at his book launch at the Slieve Russell Hotel last month.

Quinn asks Oireachtas for fraud investigation

Posted: 4:20 pm November 17, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

SEÁN Quinn has written to TDs and senators in the South calling for an investigation into alleged fraud during the take over of his businesses, and asking for his own name to be cleared.

In the letter, seen by the Herald, Mr Quinn said he felt compelled to write the letter as he felt over the past 15 years “an unsubstantiated narrative has developed attempting to place me at the centre of possible criminal activity, financial or otherwise.”

“These perpetual untruths have been damaging and particularly upsetting to both my family and I,” he wrote in the letter, which was sent to members of the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

