Postboxes for letters to lost loved ones

DELIVERING LOVE... Memorial white postboxes have been erected at St Mary's, Maguiresbridge, and Holy Cross, Lisnaskea, graveyards.

MEMORIAL postboxes allowing people to send ‘letters to loved ones in heaven’ have been unveiled at the Parish of Aghalurcher in Fermanagh to help the bereaved cope with their grief.

The white postboxes have been erected at the entrance of St Mary’s, Maguiresbridge, and Holy Cross, Lisnaskea, graveyards. The white ‘Letters to Heaven’ postboxes will give parishioners the chance to write letters, cards, and messages to those they have lost, and ‘post them’.

