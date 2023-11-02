+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePostboxes for letters to lost loved ones
DELIVERING LOVE... Memorial white postboxes have been erected at St Mary's, Maguiresbridge, and Holy Cross, Lisnaskea, graveyards.

Postboxes for letters to lost loved ones

Posted: 9:30 am November 2, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

MEMORIAL postboxes allowing people to send ‘letters to loved ones in heaven’ have been unveiled at the Parish of Aghalurcher in Fermanagh to help the bereaved cope with their grief.

The white postboxes have been erected at the entrance of St Mary’s, Maguiresbridge, and Holy Cross, Lisnaskea, graveyards. The white ‘Letters to Heaven’ postboxes will give parishioners the chance to write letters, cards, and messages to those they have lost, and ‘post them’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://my.fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Sadness at death of much-loved Doreen Enniskillen has never looked so good! Natasha’s birthday party a big success

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:30 am November 2, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA