Popular Enniskillen business targeted in arson attack

POLICE have launched an investigation after an arson attack on Rooney’s Eurospar in Enniskillen in the early hours of this morning.

At around 3am this morning, Monday November 20th, it was reported a man had approached the shop on the Cornagrade Road and smashed the front window with what was believed to be a hammer. He then lit a device and threw it inside.

“Luckily, officers attended and managed to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused,” said Detetive Sergeant Reid .

“The man then made off in the direction of Kilmacormick Road/Avenue.

“He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of medium build and was wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black bottoms and black shoes.”

Det Sgt Reid added, “We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area overnight or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 135 of 20/11/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.