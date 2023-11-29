Man who escaped police in Enniskillen appears in court

A thirty-four-year-old man who absconded from police custody and remained at large while handcuffed, resulting in the deployment of significant search resources including the PSNI helicopter has appeared in court.

During an appeal to locate Duane Francis Gerard Farry from Ashfield Gardens in Fintona, police warned the public not to approach him, but instead immediately call 999.

Speaking only to confirm his identity Farry who has 90 previous convictions, was charged with damaging a window, resisting arrest and using disorderly behaviour.

It is further alleged he escaped from lawful custody, stole PSNI handcuffs, assaulted two police officers and attempted to damage a PSNI cell van and assaulted to

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

There was no application for bail and District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded him in custody to appear again by video-link on 12 December.

While no details surrounding the circumstances were disclosed during the brief hearing police previously issued an alert that Farry had absconded while under arrest being in Enniskillen on Monday evening (27 November.)

Extensive searches followed including the deployment of the PSNI helicopter to track Farry down who was handcuffed to the front.

At that time a PSNI Inspector said, “Duane Farry was arrested on suspicion of a number of charges including criminal damage and assaulting police. He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen. We area advising the public not to approach this man but to call 999 immediately. WE also appeal to Duane to hand himself in.”

The inspector continued, “I want to reassure the community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”

The following day the appeal for information was renewed this time adding, “We are increasing concerned for Duane’s well-being and would ask that anyone who has seen him to contact us immediately.”

A few hours later the PSNI confirmed Farry had been arrested in Coalisland following a, “Comprehensive police search operation.”

They thanked the public for their assistance in locating him.