+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMan who escaped custody in Enniskillen found

Man who escaped custody in Enniskillen found

Posted: 9:39 am November 29, 2023

The man who absconded from police custody in Enniskillen on Monady night has been arrested in Coalisland.

Duane Farry (34) from Fintona had been arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of charges, including criminal damage and assault on police. He has numerous previous convictions.

He went missing while being treated at the SWAH, prompting a huge police search in the town.

Advertisement

Last night (Tuesday) a PSNI spokesman said, £Following a comprehensive police operation, the 34-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area and is back in police custody. He was arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

“The public are thanked for their assistance in an earlier appeal to locate this man.”

Related posts:

Search for man missing from custody in Enniskillen Four arrested after dramatic Enniskillen chase Police appeal following two burglaries

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:39 am November 29, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA