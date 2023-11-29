Man who escaped custody in Enniskillen found

The man who absconded from police custody in Enniskillen on Monady night has been arrested in Coalisland.

Duane Farry (34) from Fintona had been arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of charges, including criminal damage and assault on police. He has numerous previous convictions.

He went missing while being treated at the SWAH, prompting a huge police search in the town.

Last night (Tuesday) a PSNI spokesman said, £Following a comprehensive police operation, the 34-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area and is back in police custody. He was arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

“The public are thanked for their assistance in an earlier appeal to locate this man.”